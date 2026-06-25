Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: USA's Ricardo Pepi among best bets for Thursday

Six more matches are on tap at the 2026 World Cup as the group stage finales are played concurrently, and the more matches the more chances to cash in on an anytime goalscorer. The highlight of the day for some fans will be the USMNT vs. Turkiye at 10 p.m. ET, even though the Americans have nothing to play for, having clinched Group D. Paraguay and Australia have everything to play for in the other Group D match at 10 p.m., with both teams sitting at three points. World Cup action kicks off at 4 p.m. ET with Curacao vs. Ivory Coast and Ecuador vs. Germany in Group E. The Group F matchups at 7 p.m. ET are Japan vs. Sweden and Tunisia vs. Netherlands.

With 12 teams in action, there are tons of options for player props to score a goal, but teams that have clinched a spot in the knockout round could rest players the final group stage matches. If you're interested in soccer betting, you can find value on anytime goal scorer props for Thursday's matches, but you need to pay attention to the lineups. We've scoured the World Cup 2026 odds at FanDuel and made our favorite picks, and we're offering them up for free.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Thursday

Donyell Malen , Netherlands (-120, FanDuel)

, Netherlands (-120, FanDuel) Junya Ito, Japan (+270, FanDuel)

Ricardo Pepi, USA (+165, FanDuel)

Julio Enciso , Paraguay (+450, FanDuel)

Donyell Malen, Netherlands (-120)

The Dutch are in good shape heading into the Group F finale, and they aren't expected to have much trouble with Tunisia. The Oranje have scored seven goals in their first two matches while Tunisia have given up nine, so Netherlands should see plenty of chances. Malen had some opportunities in the opener against Japan, but somehow didn't get many looks in the 5-1 victory against Sweden. That will change here, as the Dutch should have any easy day. Malen has 13 goals in 55 international matches and the 27-year-old had 14 in just 18 games after joining Roma in Italy's Serie A last season.

Junya Ito, Japan (+270)

Only one player on Japan's roster has more international goals than the veteran's 16. Ayase Ueda has scored 18 in 30 fewer matches than the 33-year-old, but the price is better on Ito. Ueda had two goals in the 4-0 victory against Tunisia last week, but Japan have plenty of other players who can find the net, and Ito also had a goal in that rout. A big match like this should be the time for the veteran excel and while he isn't a big-time goalscorer, he has the craftiness to get into the positions required to score. I think the Genk man, who scored six goals in the Belgian Pro League last season, notches another one Thursday.

Ricardo Pepi, USA (+165)

This is the time for the 23-year-old to shine. With the group locked up after two impressive victories, players like Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic are likely to sit out or play sparingly, giving the young players a chance to make a play for more time on the pitch. Pepi has 13 goals in 39 matches with the USMNT despite sometimes being a third (or fourth) wheel, so he will try to make the most of this chance, and he certainly has the talent to get a goal here. Pepi has 27 goals over his two seasons with Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV, and he is just getting started in his European career.

Julio Enciso, Paraguay (+450)

There was concern in the camp and among fans when Enciso went down with an injury in the final friendly before the World Cup, but the 22-year-old was back in the lineup for last week's 1-0 victory against Turkiye. Australia have the edge by two in goal differential so the South American side will be after goals regardless, and the youngster has four for Paraguay so far. He had three goals and six assists in a part-time role in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg last season, and I expect him to break through here.