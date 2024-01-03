The winter transfer window is open and clubs around Europe can sign and sell players for the whole month of January. It opened on Monday, Jan 1 and lasts until the winter transfer deadline in all major European leagues on Thursday, Feb. 1. At the same time, clubs can now sign pre-contracts with players who have their contracts expiring in the summer, opening new scenarios and opportunities. This year we have some big names such as PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot who could be on the move. Let's rank the three biggest opportunities and look at who else is available to discuss a deal:

3. Piotr Zielinski, Napoli

The Polish midfielder is out of contract this year and the last rumors suggest that there are no concrete talks with Napoli about a new deal. In fact, multiple European clubs are monitoring the situation and according to Sky Italy Inter are the club talking with Zielinski to sign a pre-contract in the coming weeks. Napoli, at the same time, are working to sign a new midfielder, with Lazar Samardzic as frontrunner to replace Elif Elmas who just joined RB Leipzig. A new revolution is about to start with Zielinski likely heading out of Napoli in the summer as a free agent.

2. Adrien Rabiot, Juventus

Talking about midfielders, Adrien Rabiot might become a big opportunity for European clubs in the summer. The French midfielder was about to become a free agent last summer before he signed a one-year deal with Juventus until the summer of 2024. Negotiations with the Bianconeri over a new deal will start soon, but the rumors coming from Premier League clubs might tempt the French international to start a new chapter in the summer.

1. Kylian Mbappe, PSG

And then, the one and only. Once again, Kylian Mbappe's future is in doubt for the third year in a row. After what happened last summer, when the player announced his decision to play his last season at the French club but refused to extend his deal until 2025, Mbappe at the end stayed at PSG despite the rumous and interest coming from Real Madrid. It's still unclear what will happen with him in the coming months but him getting his deal to end in 2024 is a way out. Will he stay and extend his deal with PSG? Will Real Madrid finally sign him in the summer? Will other clubs jump in the race for the French star?

Stay tuned...

Let's now take a look at the major leagues and the players that have their contracts expiring in June 2024:

Note: Some players below have club options in contracts that are yet to be triggered.

Premier League

CB Raphael Varane, Manchester United



CB Joel Matip, Liverpool

CB Victor Lindelof, Manchester United

CM Pablo Fornals, West Ham

RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United

RB Kenny Tete, Fulham

ST Anthony Martial, Manchester United

MD Jorginho, Arsenal

MD Thiago, Liverpool

MD Andre Gomes, Everton

CB Eric Dier, Tottenham

LaLiga

CB Mario Hermoso, Atletico de Madrid

MD Guido Rodriguez, Betis

MD Koke, Atletico Madrid

MD Luka Modric, Real Madrid

MD Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

LB Juan Miranda, Betis

Serie A

MD Adrien Rabiot, Juventus

MD Piotr Zielinski, Napoli

GK Alex Meret, Napoli

ST Felipe Anderson, Lazio

RB Leonardo Spinazzola, AS Roma

MD Marten De Roon, Atalanta

ST Alexis Sanchez, Inter

Bundesliga

CB Leandro Barreiro, Mainz

ST Sheraldo Becker, Union Berlin

CB Lukas Klostermann, RB Leipzig

GK Koen Casteels, Wolfsburg

Ligue 1