Saturday sees SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig meet in the DFB Pokal final in Berlin with both clubs after their first major titles. Despite over 100 years of age difference, Red Bull's flagship club could taste significant success for the first time. However, Christian Streich's men will be boosted by the goodwill and support from most of the German soccer community up against what many view as one of the evils of the modern game -- a functioning multi-club system.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 21 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Storylines

Freiburg: The neutrals' choice, Streich has been in charge since 2011 and stands to win his first silverware as well as the club's. An immensely popular figure in the German game, such a success would be something of a fairytale given the club's modest means. With UEFA Europa League qualification already assured, this would be the icing on an already sweet cake.

Leipzig: One of the main criticisms of the Red Bull project in Germany is that RBL are yet to win any major silverware and are treated as a steppingstone by players and staff. To move away from being considered a springboard for young talent, the Saxony outfit need to start winning trophies at some point and this is a golden opportunity.

Prediction

Pick: A tight affair which may well be decided by a goal. A 2-1 Leipzig win sounds about right, but do not write this spirited Freiburg side off who will not be short of motivation as most of Germany wills them to beat Domenico Tedesco's side.