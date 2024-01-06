When it comes to league cup competitions, the Coupe de France is a special one as every team in France, professional or amateur, can take part in the competition. With over 8,000 clubs involved, it also includes teams that are in overseas territories which is how matchups like the one between Lille and Martinique side Golden Lion can happen. Following a 4,300 mile trip from Martinique to Lille, the amateur side suffered a heavy 12-0 defeat on Saturday

Led by hat tricks from Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova, Lille scored six goals in the first half alone prior to following it up with another six goals in the second half. Lille took 36 shots, putting 22 on target, making it quite a busy day for Golden Lion keeper Gilles Meslien. Golden Lion were limited to only one shot during the match which didn't make it on target.

The team will now need to travel more than 4,000 miles back home to complete the round trip. Lille's time in the competition will continue as they're now on to the round of 32 but it's still a moment to remember for the Martinique side. Given that opportunities to play against European clubs can be a once-in-a-lifetime chance for some teams involved, it servers as an experience and a chance of growth despite the ugly scoreline.