France women's national team midfielder Amandine Henry will join Angel City FC on a three-year deal with an option for an additional year, the club announced on Thursday. Henry previously played in the league with Portland Thorns FC during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. She will be available to play for Angel City after the upcoming transfer window opens later this month. She can play as early as June 28.

"I enjoyed my previous seasons in the NWSL because of the level of play, the dedication of the fans and great teammates, so I am excited to now be a part of Angel City," said Henry in a release. "I can't wait to be a part of a new team, help write history, and win with the club."

The seven-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner joins Angel City from Division 1 Féminine club Olympique Lyonnais, where she played from 2007 to 2016 and rejoined the club in 2018. She helped the club win 13 Division 1 Féminine titles and eight Coupe de France Championships. The midfielder also won the 2016 NWSL Shield and 2017 NWSL Championship while with the Portland Thorns.

"Amandine is a player who has competed at the highest and most competitive levels," stated ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. "She has led for both her club and country. Her quality of football performance and commitment to the success of our team will make her an invaluable part of our roster."

Considered among the world's best, Henry will provide an immediate impact in the midfield for Angel City, an area the team has struggled to dominate in their two seasons. The club's recent signing of U.S. national team midfielder Julie Ertz was a one-year contract, so the duo may have a short time to create magic in the middle third. Past this season, Henry's skills will be a major asset for the club moving forward.