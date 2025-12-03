The soccer world is beginning to convene in Washington, D.C. for the most significant kickoff event ahead of next summer's World Cup – the draw, which takes place in the U.S. capital on Friday. All but six teams have booked their spot for the first 48-team World Cup, the long wait to find out each nation's path to the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium will finally be over by week's end. Here's a look at the draw pots as the build-up to the big event continues:

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA, Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2

The national teams are just one part of a notable lineup that will meet at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The proceedings will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, supermodel Heidi Klum and actor Danny Ramirez, while ex-England international and broadcaster Samantha Johnson will conduct the draw. Celebrated athletes from the North American sports world will also take part, with NFL greats Tom Brady and Eli Manning, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and MLB talent Aaron Judge set to be in attendance. There will also be live performances by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Tony-winning multihyphenate Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and the Village People.

The lineup is a call back of sorts to the 1994 World Cup draw in Las Vegas, a star-studded event that acted as an introduction of sorts of the U.S. to the soccer world. It delivered on its promise of glitz and glamour but the event had its fair share of behind-the-scenes drama as a collection of soccer dignitaries, acclaimed athletes and celebrities coalesced in a city known for its entertainment value. CBS Sports has collected the stories of the 1994 World Cup draw, featuring accounts from ex-U.S. Soccer president Alan Rothenberg, racer Mario Andretti, supermodel Carol Alt and disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, each of them recalling the feuds, mishaps and Robin Williams' standout improvisational skills 32 years later.

Don't miss our deep dive on that event which very well may have changed the course of history of soccer in America.

📺 What We're Watching

Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.