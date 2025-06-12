The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is starting this weekend and there are many expectations for the world stars to deliver starting June 14 in the United States for the first edition of the new 32-team format. As the squads travelling to the US were announced on Wednesday, let's take a closer look at the most awaited talents that will entertain us:

Franco Mastantuono, River Plate

If you haven't heard of the 17-year-old coming from Argentina, mark his name ahead of the Club World Cup. The Argentinian wonderkid will play his last tournament with River Plate before making his move to Europe where he will wear the Real Madrid jersey. Mastantuono is considered one of the best talents of South America and will start his new chapter with the team coached by Xabi Alonso after the Club World Cup, as the Blancos won the race with PSG to sign him this summer. River Plate will also face Inter in the group stage on June 17 in one of the best matches of the first phase of the tournament. He's a midfielder with incrediblea ability and could light up the cup.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

From one Argentinian talent to another, Lionel Messi, the Argentinian legend. Inter Miami will kick off the tournament on June 14 when the side coached by Javier Mascherano will face Al Ahly in the opening game of the tournament. Messi has been a key player for Inter Miami since he signed for the MLS team but he will now have the chance for the first time since the 2022 World Cup to face teams coming from other continents, a tournament that can confirm him at the highest levels of world soccer despite turning 38 on June 24.

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid

As Real Madrid will start a new chapter under manager Xabi Alonso during the summer tournament, Kylian Mbappe is ready to shine after a disappointing season that ended with no trophies under Carlo Ancelotti's management. Real Madrid have lost the chance to end the chapter under the Italian coach with a major trophy and the Club World Cup immediately becomes a big chance to kick off the new cycle with a major trophy and a win in his first season at the club after leaving PSG as a free agent in the summer 2024.

Jobe Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund

There is another Bellingham in Dortmund. The brother of the Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, Jobe has just signed his new contract and moved to Germany as he will follow his brother's steps and will play for Borussia Dortmund after the recent promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland. The German side have immediately included him in the squad travelling to the United States, where he will make his debut with Dortmund, and he's definitely one of those young players to watch in the new summer tournament.

Luka Modric, Real Madrid

The Croatian midfielder will play his last tournament with the Spanish giants before signing his new deal with AC Milan, as the Rossoneri will be his new club for the 2025-26 season after Real Madrid decided not to extend his current deal at the club. Modric, a club legend, has one last shot to earn a trophy before beginning life in Italy.

Lautaro Martinez, Inter

The Inter captain is one of the leading faces of the team now coached by Cristian Chivu that lost the recent Champions League final to PSG. The Italian side are going through a major revolution this summer with a new coach after the departure of former manager Simone Inzaghi and some players will leave the team, but Lautaro has the responsibility together with the team to keep the level high despite the disappointing season that just ended. Inter are starting a new cycle under Chivu, a manager who only coached 13 Serie A matches in his career with Parma, and all the questions of the fans have to be answered in the shortest time possible.

Ousmane Dembele, PSG

PSG's season has been more than outstanding as the French giants won the treble, winning 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter, the first time Le Parisiens were able to lift the most important European trophy. Dembele has also been phenomenal under Luis Enrique, as he scored 33 goals in 49 games played, making him one of the strongest candidates for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Rayan Cherki, Manchester City

The French winger is one of the best talents to watch in the tournament. Cherki has just joined Manchester City after the English side paid around $40 million to sign him and there are now many expectations on both him and the team coached by Pep Guardiola, as the Citizens didn't have their best season under the Spanish manager. However, looking at the summer business they have been doing ahead of the World Cup, Manchester City will definitely be among the best candidates to win the summer tournament.

Sergio Ramos, Monterrey

The former Real Madrid captain will also lead the Mexican side at the Club World Cup this summer. Sergio Ramos has been one of those names that made the history of soccer over the last two decades and this might be his last chance to show it at the highest levels of elite soccer before retiring. The center-back will also be the captain of Monterrey at the World Cup, as the Mexican side will face Inter, River Plate and Urawa Reds in the group phase.

Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich

Talking about soccer legends, the FIFA Club World Cup will be the last chance to see German legend Thomas Muller playing with Bayern Munich, as both parties have announced he will leave Bayern at the end of the tournament. Muller has been an incredible player for Bayern Munich and seeing him wearing the red jersey for one last time will definitely be emotional as he looks to take home the crown.