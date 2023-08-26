Frosinone Calcio will host Atalanta BC in Matchday 2 of the 2023 Serie A season on Saturday on Paramount+. The visitors, who scored the third most goals in Serie A last season, are full of confidence after opening their 2023 campaign with a 2-0 win against Sassuolo. They visit a Frosinone squad that is newly promoted from Serie B and looking to get in the win column after a 3-1 loss to defending league champions Napoli last weekend. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Frosinone vs. Atalanta odds list Atalanta as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Frosinone as the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Frosinone

Frosinone vs. Atalanta date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Frosinone vs. Atalanta time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Frosinone vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Frosinone

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Frosinone vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Atalanta with a -0.5 handicap for a -150 payout. The expert is confident the visitors will find plenty of scoring chances after managing possession and registering 16 total shots, six of which were on target, against Sassuolo last weekend. Meanwhile, Frosinone managed just one shot on target in their season-opening loss.

"Frosinone managed just four shots total in that match, and now they'll face a dangerous Atalanta team that features Duván Zapata, Ademola Lookman and Davide Zappacosta," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect the visitors to control the pace of play again on Saturday, which will ultimately lead to their second straight win." Stream the game here.

