Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+ on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Frosinone

Current Records: Napoli 0-0-0, Frosinone 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Benito Stirpe

Stadio Benito Stirpe TV/Live stream: Paramount+

What to Know

Frosinone will host Napoli to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET on August 19th at Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Looking back to last season, Napoli had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 28-6-4 record. On the other hand, Frosinone is new to Serie A this season, having just been promoted thanks to a stellar effort in Serie B.

Napoli is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 27-6-3 record as favorites last season. Napoli fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A match netted those bettors $3,764.69.

Napoli was able to grind out a solid victory over Frosinone in their previous matchup back in April of 2019, winning 2-0. Will the Little Donkeys repeat their success, or do the Canaries have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -271 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.