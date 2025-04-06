It will matter little in the grand scheme of this season, but Liverpool's second defeat of their Premier League campaign came with warning signs for what will surely be the title defense of next season. Fulham were the victors at Craven Cottage, overturning an early deficit with three first-half goals before holding firm as Arne Slot's league leaders laid siege on Bernd Leno's goal early on.

Across their eight years of contention for the greatest prizes, Liverpool's fullbacks have been the motor that fired the rest of the team into the danger zone. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson seemed to make the pitch impossibly wide for defenses, ball progression dynamos who could then make an almighty contribution in the final third. In a very different way to Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, the right and left backs were one of the great defensive pairings in Premier League history.

With Alexander-Arnold expected to depart for Real Madrid in the summer and currently sidelined with an ankle problem, this is a pairing that has precious little time together. On the evidence of their defeat in west London, it might not only be the right back slot where improvements are needed. For all that Robertson remains a tyro going up the field, it is his defensive contributions that have been a worry for some time now. That was heightened in clumsy fashion with the goal that handed Fulham the lead, a lax pass across his own box finding Alex Iwobi in space to take a shot. The initial effort might have been blocked, but Liverpool never managed to scramble the ball away, and the former Arsenal man had fired Fulham ahead.

Liverpool's defense had not covered itself in glory for Fulham's equalizer either. Robertson was certainly slow out to Andreas Pereira when he delivered the cross, but the real issues were across from him. Ibrahima Konate spent more time watching Curtis Jones than the ball, his anxiety somewhat justified when he missed the delivery and saw the ball cannon back off his auxiliary fullback. Ryan Sessegnon was on hand to turn home.

There was still enough time for the last man in the back four to be beaten. Virgil van Dijk really should have had no issue dealing with a high ball, but instead, he allowed Rodrigo Muniz to win the duel at the landing point, Fulham's No. 9 flicking the ball brilliantly with his first touch and drilling through Coimhin Kelleher's legs with his third.

The second half saw Liverpool rally, the introduction of Conor Bradley at right back midway through the second half, bringing an immediate impact, his charging run through central areas teeing up Luis Diaz for the goal that halved the deficit. Harvey Elliott came closest to equalizing, curling a shot against the bar at the ground where he is reviled for his departure as a teen. Fulham, however, held on rather impressively, Calvin Bassey imperious as the Cottagers took a sizeable stride towards the European places.

Defeat only postpones the inevitable for Slot. It is still just 11 points required from seven games, plenty of favorable fixtures in which to acquire them. Without a healthy advantage, though, it is hard not to wonder if Liverpool's defense is ready to top the table. If Bradley is to be the replacement for Alexander-Arnold, then a more robust left back than Robertson is going to be required. Van Dijk, out of contract at the end of the season, is still one of the best center backs in the world, but this season has seen a smattering of moments like Muniz's. Is Konate ready (and, given his deal expires in 2026, willing) to step up when the club captain begins to decline?

These are good problems to have, all the more so when you have the remainder of this season to mull them over. They are, however, problems that will need to be addressed if Liverpool are to have the wiggle room in 12 months time than they have now.