Fulham-Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Championship promotion playoff final on TV, stream online
What's on the line? Just a spot in the Premier League next year, that's all
Wolverhampton and Cardiff City earned automatic promotion to the Premier League next season, but there's still one spot up for grabs, and it'll be decided on Saturday at Wembley. It's Fulham and Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+ (Subscription required)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Everything they've been fighting for over the last season -- a spot in the Premier League for 2018-19. It's a massive match that has not only financial implications on each team, but losing it can set a team back years as it hits the reset button on the attempt to reach the top flight. It's 90 minutes, and potentially more and penalty kicks, to decide
Prediction
Both teams have some serious quality players who are fit for the Premier League, but Fulham was the stronger team over the season by five points, enters in some solid form and has Aleksandar Mitrovic just tearing it up. The Londoners make it back to the Premier League. Fulham 2, Aston Villa 1.
