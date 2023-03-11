Fulham will take on Arsenal at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Craven Cottage. Fulham are 6-4-3 at home, while Arsenal are 10-1-2 on the road. Fulham have performed about as expected as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 7-3-8 as such. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every English Premier League game so far would now be worth a respectable $2,130.56. Fulham better be ready for this one, as Arsenal are 19-3-2 when favored to win this season.

The latest Arsenal vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Arsenal as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Fulham the +460 underdog. A draw Is priced at +305, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Fulham vs. Arsenal picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is on an 19-13 run on his picks for this article, a streak that includes hitting a parlay paying almost 9-1. He is 39-32-1 (+119) on his soccer article picks overall, and he is 12-6 on Champions League predictions for SportsLine (+670) this year.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Arsenal vs. Fulham and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Fulham vs. Arsenal:

Fulham vs. Arsenal money line: Fulham: +460, Arsenal: -175, Draw: +305

Fulham vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Fulham

On Monday, Fulham didn't have quite enough to beat Brentford and lost 3-2. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Fulham could only answer one of the two Brentford goals in the second half. The defeat dropped their English Premier League record down to 11-6-9.

Fulham have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. The Cottagers have scored two or more goals in four of their last six fixtures in all competitions and they've scored 38 goals in the Premier League.

What you need to know about Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal must be getting used to good results now that the Gunners have four straight wins. Arsenal won by a goal and slipped past Bournemouth 3-2 in their last outing. The win bumped Arsenal's English Premier League record up to 20-3-3.

Arsenal entered the weekend with a five point lead over second-place Manchester City. The Gunners have scored 59 goals in league play this season, while conceding just 25 times. Arsenal is led by Gabriel Martinelli, who's registered 11 Premier League goals.

