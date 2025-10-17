The Premier League returns on Saturday, Oct. 18 after the international break with Arsenal at the top of the standings. The Gunners are one point ahead of defending champions Liverpool and look to maintain that advantage when they meet Fulham on Matchday 8. Fulham have logged eight points so far on the season, exactly half of Arsenal's point total.

Kickoff from Craven Cottage in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. In the latest Fulham vs. Arsenal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the hosts are +475 on the money line while the visitors are -185 favorites (wager $185 to win $100). The draw is priced at +340. The total is set at 2.5 (Over -105, Under -120). In the latest SportsLine Projection Model results, Arsenal win in 54% of simulations and the total goes Over 2.5 in 56% of simulations, good for an "A" rating.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Fulham vs. Arsenal picks

Arsenal to win and Under 4.5 goals (-120): 1u

Bukayo Saka to score or assist (-120): 0.5u

Arsenal will face a stern test of their title credentials when they lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Gunners surged to the top of the Premier League table after beating West Ham 2-0 earlier this month. They're on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, so they will carry a great deal of momentum into this match.

However, Craven Cottage has been an unhappy hunting ground for Mikel Arteta's men in recent years. The Gunners have dropped points on their last two visits to Fulham, a 1-1 draw last season and a damaging 2-1 defeat in the 2023-24 campaign. Arsenal's players will be desperate to win this game, as it would send a message to their title rivals. It won't be easy, as Fulham are unbeaten at home this season but the Gunners should ultimately have enough firepower to get the job done.

Can Arsenal clinch another symbolic win?

Arsenal have earned more points than any other Premier League team over the last three seasons, but the title has eluded them. The Gunners finished second to Man City in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and then finished second to Liverpool last season. The club responded by embarking on a £250 million ($336 million) spending spree in the summer. They signed eight new players, including striker Viktor Gyökeres, holding midfielder Martin Zubimendi, playmaker Eberechi Eze and winger Noni Madueke. These players are all at the peak of their powers. The message was clear: this club is no longer building for the future. The Gunners have made a flying start to the season. They're top of the Premier League, with five wins, one draw, and one defeat from seven games. That's an impressive record, as they've already faced Man City at home and Liverpool, Man United and Newcastle on the road. They've also won both Champions League games so far and they beat Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

Crucially, Arsenal have been beating teams that they tend to struggle against. In their last two league games, they secured a 2-1 away win against Newcastle and a 2-0 home victory over West Ham. Both wins were important, as they'd lost their previous three away games against Newcastle and their last two home games against the Hammers. The sportsbooks now make Arsenal the clear favorites to finally win the Premier League title this season. If the Gunners can clinch another symbolic victory over Fulham on Saturday, they will move four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table. The stakes are high.

Silva makes Fulham hard to beat

Fulham operate on a far tighter budget than Arsenal. The Cottagers only made one major signing this summer, bringing in Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk. They're always cautious in the transfer market, but they still have a remarkable knack of finishing mid-table each season. Fulham never seem to be genuine contenders to finish in the European places, but they're never in relegation danger either. That's largely down to the tactical prowess of manager Marco Silva. He is arguably the club's greatest asset, and he makes the Cottagers hard to beat.

Fulham are currently 14th in the table with two wins, two draws, and three defeats from seven games so far. That's the sort of record we've come to expect from Silva's team. However, they're unbeaten at home with two wins and a draw. Fulham held Man United to a 1-1 draw, before beating Leeds 1-0 and Brentford 3-1 at Craven Cottage. That highlights the scale of the task facing Arsenal this weekend. The Gunners will be without their captain and creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard. He's injured, along with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Madueke. Yet Arsenal should still have enough quality to unlock this Fulham defense, with the in-form Bukayo Saka leading the charge. It could be a close game, as Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno tends to excel against Arsenal (his former club), but the Gunners should ultimately clinch a narrow victory.