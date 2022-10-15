The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Fulham

Current Records: Bournemouth 3-3-3; Fulham 3-4-2

What to Know

Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.22 goals per contest before their matchup on Saturday. They will face off against Fulham on the road at 10 a.m. ET at Craven Cottage. Bournemouth will be strutting in after a victory while Fulham will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bournemouth slipped by Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Fulham was not quite West Ham United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Fulham fell to the Irons 3-1.

Bournemouth is 3-3-3 (12 points) and Fulham is 3-4-2 (11 points), so if Fulham wins they will leapfrog Bournemouth in the standings.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch