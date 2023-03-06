It's a surprisingly important West London derby when Brentford host Fulham on Monday in an English Premier League match at Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford (8-11-4) come in on an 11-match Premier League unbeaten streak and sit ninth in the table, with two games in hand on several teams ahead of them. Fulham (11-6-8) are on a five-game EPL unbeaten run and enter the match seventh in the Premier League table. Fulham took a 3-2 victory at Craven Cottage in the first meeting this season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in London. The Bees are +101 favorites (risk $100 to win $101) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Brentford vs. Fulham odds. Fulham are +270 underdogs, a draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Fulham vs. Brentford picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down the Brentford vs. Fulham matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Fulham spread: Brentford -0.5 (+100)

Brentford vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Fulham money line: Brentford +101, Fulham +270, Draw +240

BRE: They have scored 18 goals in their past 10 league games

FUL: They have conceded five goals in their past 10 EPL matches

Brentford vs. Fulham picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees will be looking for revenge, and they will be much more rested. Their last match was a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Feb. 18, while Fulham played in the FA Cup less than a week ago. Brentford's Matchweek 25 game was postponed because opponent Manchester United played in the League Cup final the following day. Brentford also have a huge advantage at home, where their only loss this season came against league leader Arsenal in October.

The Bees are 6-5-1 at Brentford Community Stadium, with a plus-13 goal differential. Fulham are plus-1 on the road. Brentford have scored 24 of their 37 goals on their home turf. Ivan Toney (14 goals) is a dangerous attacker, and he scored an equalizer in the last meeting before Fulham got a 90th-minute winner. Bryan Mbeumo (five goals) and Yoane Wissa (four) join Toney in a formidable trio up front. They are among seven Brentford players with at least two assists.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers come in with confidence after beating Leeds 2-0 in an FA Cup match Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run to five. They dropped tight 1-0 losses to top-five teams Tottenham and Newcastle at the end of January and are 4-3-0 in all competitions since. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was a huge part of getting Fulham in position to challenge for European competition but has cooled off. He has 11 goals and posted 43 in the Championship last season, so he is overdue to score one.

Other players have picked up the slack, and Manor Solomon has scored in four straight in all competitions. He and Joao Palhinha scored in Tuesday's victory. Mitrovic, Palhinha and Bobby Reid had the goals in the August match, with Mitrovic grabbing the late winner. Reid has four league goals, and Palhinha has three. The Bees have had a lot of trouble getting victories, with their 11 draws tied for most in the league. The Cottagers should feel confident they can gain at least one point.

How to make Brentford vs. Fulham picks

Green has scrutinized the Fulham vs. Brentford match from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, including an exact score play at plus-money, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So who wins Brentford vs. Fulham? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Fulham vs. Brentford, all from the European soccer expert who is up almost $900 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, and find out.