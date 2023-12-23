The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Fulham

Current Records: Burnley 2-2-13, Fulham 6-3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: Peacock

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Burnley will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Burnley can only go 1-1 at best against Everton this season after their first game on Saturday. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 loss they were dealt on Saturday when they meet later in the season. Everton's two goals came from Amadou Onana at minute 19 and Michael Keane at minute 25.

Meanwhile, Fulham's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They suffered a grim 3-0 defeat to Newcastle. Fulham has struggled against Newcastle recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Burnley's defeat was their seventh straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-2-13. As for Fulham, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3-8.

Burnley was able to grind out a solid victory over Fulham in their previous meeting back in May of 2021, winning 2-0. Does Burnley have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fulham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fulham is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -150 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Fulham.