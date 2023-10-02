The Premier League returns on Monday with a London showdown.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Fulham

Current Records: Chelsea 1-2-3, Fulham 2-2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

What to Know

Fulham will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Neither Fulham nor Chelsea could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Fulham's last match on Saturday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Crystal Palace could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, the odds favored Chelsea last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Aston Villa by a score of 1-0. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Chelsea fell thanks to a single goal from Ollie Watkins at minute 73.

Fulham's record now sits at 2-2-2. Chelsea's loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 1-2-3.

Odds

Chelsea is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +105 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Fulham.