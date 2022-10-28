Recently-promoted Fulham will try to keep up their surprising run on Saturday when they host Everton in an English Premier match at London's Craven Cottage. Fulham (5-3-4) spent last season in the Championship and have already equaled their victory total from their 2020-21 campaign in the top flight. They entered the weekend seventh in the table following a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) come in off their first truly impressive performance of the season, a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. They are 12th in the EPL table, five points behind the Cottagers. The teams split their two meetings in 2020-21, with the home team winning each meeting.

Fulham vs. Everton spread: Fulham -0.5 (+127)

Fulham vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Everton money line: Fulham +129, Everton +200, Draw +240

FUL: They have scored in 11 of 12 EPL games, with multiple goals in seven

EVE: They are 0-2-4 in their past six matches against newly-promoted sides

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers' confidence continues to build, and two of their losses are to Arsenal and Tottenham. They can score with any team in the league. In fact, only Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have more than their 22 goals. Aleksandar Mitrovic has answered critics who wondered if he could produce at the top level. The Serb scored a record 43 goals in the Championship last year and is third in the league with nine, behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Andreas Pereira also has played a key role, scoring one goal and setting up four others. Six other players have scored for Fulham. The Cottagers have conceded 22 goals, but Everton have scored 11 all year, with five in six road games. Everton have allowed the most shots in the Premier League (190) while the Cottagers have given up 164, though they allow a high percentage on target. Everton has only 121 shots, fourth-fewest in the league, putting 42 on net.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees looked impressive with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the charge last Saturday. He scored his first goal of the season, and Anthony Gordon (team-high three goals) and Dwight McNeil (two) also got on the board. Demarai Gray (one goal) Alex Iwobi (one) and Amadou Onana also can be disruptive in attack. Everton's attack should find opportunities against Fulham, who have allowed more than 40% of opponents' shots to hit the target, third-most in the league.

The Everton back line is the backbone of the team. The Toffees have conceded 12 goals, with Conor Coady and James Tarkowski locking down the middle and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford keeping balls out of the net. Pickford is third in the league in save percentage (81.8) while Fulham counterpart Bernd Leno is under 72%. The Toffees work hard to keep shots away from Pickford, leading the EPL in tackles won (145) and sharing the lead in blocked shots (56).

