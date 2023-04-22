The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Fulham

Current Records: Leeds United 7-8-16, Fulham 12-6-12

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Leeds United have enjoyed a three-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage. The odds don't look promising for Leeds United but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It's pretty hard to win when your team only controls the ball for 27% of the match, a fact Leeds United found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a grim 6-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Fulham's game on Saturday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They took their contest against Everton 3-1.

Leeds United will be out to turn their luck around, while Fulham will be hoping to grab another victory. Check back to see if Leeds United can bounce back or if Fulham can keep them down.

Odds

Fulham are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +131 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.