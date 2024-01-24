Liverpool have been on a roll winning five straight matches since their 1-1 draw with Arsenal but Fulham will have every chance to book a place in the EFL Cup final only down one goal on aggregate when they meet Wednesday. With Mohamed Salah having gotten injured while at AFCON with Egypt, Liverpool were able to dispatch Bournemouth behind braces from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota but Fulham can make a cup final for the first time since losing to Atletico Madrid in the 2010 Europa League final if they can overturn the aggregate deficit. The winner will be set to face Chelsea in the final.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 24 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 24 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage -- London

: Craven Cottage -- London TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Fulham +320; Draw +280; Liverpool -140

Storylines

Fulham: Only behind by one goal on aggregate, Fulham have every chance to win the match but without Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey available due to Africa Cup of Nations duty, the team will need to pick up the slack in attack. Defensively, Bernd Leno and the back line will have quite a job to do stopping Darwin Nunez and the Liverpool front line but if the match becomes a shootout, Fulham won't be able to keep up.

Liverpool: There's no better time for Nunez and Jota to find form than with a cup final on the horizon. If they can lead Liverpool to the final, there's a good chance for the Reds to topple Chelsea for their first trophy of the season which will only add to the confidence that these Reds can win the Premier League even with Salah absent. They both bagged braces over the weekend and enter with tons of confidence.

Prediction

Liverpool's mix of experience and youth will be too much for Fulham to keep up with as the Reds will continue to march on. Pick: Fulham 0, Liverpool 3