Liverpool hope to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League title alive on Sunday when they travel to Fulham.

The Reds enter the weekend in third place, behind both Manchester City and Arsenal, and with an 11.7% chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the season, per Opta. Fulham, meanwhile, are solidly midtable and in a run of inconsistent form heading into this matchup. It arguably sets up for a strong situation for Liverpool to return to winning ways in Premier League action, but Fulham's recent record against top teams could make this a more difficult game than Liverpool would like.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, April 21 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 21 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Craven Cottage -- London, England

Craven Cottage -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Fulham +470; Draw +370; Liverpool -190

Storylines

It has been a rough few weeks for Liverpool and even though they were ousted from the Europa League on Thursday, they picked up their first win in their last four after beating Atalanta 1-0. It also marked their first clean sheet in 11 games, which could also help provide some positive momentum as they eye their first Premier League win since a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United on April 4.

As is frequently the case, Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's most productive player in attack in recent weeks with two goals in their last five games but Jurgen Klopp has been able to call upon a handful of goalscorers during this stretch. With only Premier League games left on the schedule, he might lean on his first-choice team to close out his time as the Liverpool manager. Regardless of his team selection, though, Liverpool will have to improve upon their wasteful tendencies in front of goal that have cost them in recent weeks.

Prediction

Fulham have given Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United trouble over the last few weeks, but this game is Liverpool's to lose. With no distractions left, they might be able to pick up all three points from this one -- just do not expect it to be easy. Pick: Fulham 0, Liverpool 1