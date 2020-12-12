Second-place Liverpool visit Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage in London as Premier League action returns. The Reds return after closing out their Champions League group stage. Fulham is coming off a 2-0 loss against Manchester City. Although they sit in second-place on the table, manager Jurgen Klopp's men are level with Tottenham on points with 24. A win would keep the pressure on Spurs while assuring last year's champions remain in the top four at minimum.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 13

: Sunday, Dec. 13 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage -- Fulham, London

: Craven Cottage -- Fulham, London TV: NBCSN

fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Fulham +150; Draw +225; Liverpool +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Fulham: The home side is coming off a 2-0 loss against Manchester City and have been wildly inconsistent over their last five matches. They enter this upcoming game with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last five fixtures. They'll need a strong perforce against Liverpool if they're to manage getting a result against a dangerous front line. Despite being near the bottom of the table, Fulham are a side that like the ball, but against Liverpool they'll likely have to defend and counter against one of the best teams in the league.

Liverpool: The Reds are coming off a meaningless midweek Champions League match that resulted in a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland. Liverpool had already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds ahead of that result, and now have a chance to mantain their position on the Premier League table. Klopp and his side are looking for back to back wins for the first time since October, and will have to do so while navigating some injuries. Star defender Virgin Van Dijk remains out, while fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to action midweek. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also return to the lineup, but it's the healthy top line of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané that will get Liverpool the win.

Prediction

Liverpool comes out and with the win against Fulham and remain in the top four. Pick: Liverpool 3, Fulham 1.