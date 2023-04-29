After running through Arsenal, Manchester City's title charge will head on the road to Craven Cottage to face Marco Silva's Fulham side. Fulham have had a strong return to the Premier League but without Aleksandar Mitrovic, their only hope of victory is if City end up beating themselves. Erling Haaland has already broken the record for goals in a 38-game season with his 33rd against Arsenal but he has plenty of time to add more to that record breaking tally.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 30 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 30 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage -- London

: Craven Cottage -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Fulham +1200; Draw +490; Manchester City -450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Fulham: Marco Silva is in a tough spot without Mitrovic. Fulham has only won two of the five league games that he has been sidelined for and they've struggled to find a replacement to lead the line. Silva has settled on Daniel James as of late after Carlos Vinicius couldn't find the back of the net but nothing has stuck. Against City, you need to know where goals will come from putting Fulham in a tricky scenario because their defense also isn't strong enough to sit back and protect a result. It's the constant conundrum of facing a team as strong as City but at least Fulham can enjoy the fact that they'll be in the Premier League for another season.

Manchester City: Nathan Ake is the only injury that Pep Guardiola is dealing with. Ake is recovering but yet to return to training for the team. But with a clean bill of health when it matters most, Guardiola can proactively rotate to keep the team fresh for a Champions League tie with Real Madrid over the horizon. The biggest thing to watch will be if Kevin de Bruyne or Haaland are benched to rest but even without them, Julian Alvarez and the rest of the squad will have no trouble getting the job done.

Prediction

It's another day where Manchester City will roll en route to marching closer to winning the title. Fulham will have their chances but it won't be enough with the form City currently are in. Pick: Fulham 0, Manchester City 3