Manchester City will square off against Fulham at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Craven Cottage. Fulham are 13-6-13 overall and 7-4-5 at home, while Manchester City are 23-4-4 overall and 9-3-3 on the road. Every one of the games Manchester City have played this season have seen them stroll in as the favorites, and they're 23-4-4 when favored. Fulham, meanwhile, can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 8-3-12 in that position.

The latest Manchester City vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Manchester City as the -450 favorites (risk $450 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Fulham the +1200 underdog. A draw is priced at +490, and the over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League.

The expert is on a 12-4 heater (+5.64) over his past two weeks of picks, a run that includes hitting a parlay of almost 11-1. He also is on a 17-9 run (+8.79) on his Champions League picks this year, bringing a profit of nearly $900 for $100 bettors. He and is 53-49-1 on his soccer article picks overall in 2023.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Manchester City money line: Fulham: +1200, Manchester City: -450, Draw: +490

Fulham vs. Manchester City over/under: 3.5 goals

What you need to know about Manchester City

Manchester City must be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven straight wins. They were the clear victor by a 4-1 margin over Arsenal in their last outing. The victory bumped their English Premier League record up to 23-4-4.

Manchester City controls their own destiny in terms of winning the Premier League title. The defending champions have won seven straight league games, and they've scored three or more goals in each of their last four fixtures. Striker Erling Haaland leads the league with 33 goals, making him the all-time leading scorer in a 38-game Premier League season. He scored the winner in Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Fulham on Nov. 5.

What you need to know about Fulham

Meanwhile, Fulham failed to score on Tuesday, which tends to happen when you don't put any shots on target. They fell just short of Aston Villa by a score of 1-0. The defeat dropped their English Premier League record down to 13-6-13.

Fulham have won two of their last three league games, so they'll enter Sunday's showdown with a bit of confidence. Fulham have fared well at Craven Cottage, recording three wins and two draws in their last seven matches across all competitions on home soil. Fulham have scored 44 goals this season, while conceding 43 times.

How to make Manchester City vs. Fulham picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Fulham vs. Manchester City showdown and locked in three confident best bets.

