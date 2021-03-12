It's the best in the league against one of the worst when Fulham host Manchester City on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side are dominating the Premier League with a 14 point lead over second place Manchester United, albeit with an extra match played. They'll be heavy favorites against Fulham who are looking to scrounge every point they can find as the battle against relegation. They're currently tied on points with Brighton and Hove Albion for the last relegation spot though Fulham have played one more match.

Date: Saturday, March 13

Saturday, March 13 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Fulham +900, Draw +380, Manchester City -290

Manchester City have the best defense in the Premier League allowing only 21 total goals so far this season, so Fulham will have their work cut out for them especially considering that only three teams have scored fewer than their 22 goals.

In attack City are equally as dominant, and their 61 goals scored lead the league and they'll be attacking a surprising resilient Fulham defense which has only given up 33 goals, good for ninth in the Premier League.

Fulham are coming off a shock 1-0 on Sunday against Liverpool where a first half goal from midfielder Mario Lemina was enough to get the job done while City just put five past Southampton in a 5-2 victory one match after Manchester United broke their historic unbeaten streak.

The wins brought Man City up to 21-3-5 and Fulham to 5-12-11. Man City is 15-2-3 after wins this season, Fulham 0-2-2.

Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.

Dec 05, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Fulham 0

While Fulham have been playing better of late, Manchester City remain an absolute juggernaut and cruise to victory here. Pick: Fulham 0, City 2

