The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Fulham

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 6-9-6; Fulham 9-8-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will head off to play at Craven Cottage to try and steal back a positive result from Fulham after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Nottingham Forest is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.79 goals per match.

Nottingham Forest kept a clean sheet against Leicester City three weeks ago and took the contest 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Nottingham Forest was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. Fulham fell a goal short of the Magpies, losing 1-0.

Nottingham Forest's win lifted them to (13th place with 24 points) while Fulham's defeat dropped them down to (eighth place with 32 points). We'll see if Nottingham Forest can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Fulham bounces back and reverse their fortune.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Fulham won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.