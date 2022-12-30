The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Fulham

Current Records: Southampton 3-10-3; Fulham 6-6-4

What to Know

Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.88 goals per match before their game on Saturday. They and Fulham will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Craven Cottage. Fulham should still be riding high after a victory, while Southampton will be looking to right the ship.

Southampton came up short against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Fulham kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Monday and took the matchup 3-0.

Southampton's defeat took them down to 3-10-3 while Fulham's win pulled them up to 6-6-4. A win for Southampton would reverse both their bad luck and Fulham's good luck. We'll see if Southampton manages to pull off that tough task or if Fulham keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Southampton

Fulham vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham; Draw; Southampton

