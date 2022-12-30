The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Southampton @ Fulham
- Current Records: Southampton 3-10-3; Fulham 6-6-4
What to Know
Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.88 goals per match before their game on Saturday. They and Fulham will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Craven Cottage. Fulham should still be riding high after a victory, while Southampton will be looking to right the ship.
Southampton came up short against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, falling 3-1.
Meanwhile, Fulham kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Monday and took the matchup 3-0.
Southampton's defeat took them down to 3-10-3 while Fulham's win pulled them up to 6-6-4. A win for Southampton would reverse both their bad luck and Fulham's good luck. We'll see if Southampton manages to pull off that tough task or if Fulham keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- Who: Fulham vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Craven Cottage
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham; Draw; Southampton
Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.