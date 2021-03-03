Both sides need the points from this one with Fulham within touching distance of Newcastle United outside the Premier League relegation zone and Tottenham Hotspur five points off the European qualification positions. Both sides have won two of their last five matches, but Scott Parker's men have drawn three times while Spurs lost theirs. Neither side will have time for a point and Fulham's recent improvement suggests that Jose Mourinho's side will be in for a tough task.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Mar. 4 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Mar. 4 | 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Craven Cottage -- London, England

Craven Cottage -- London, England TV and Live Stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Fulham +290; Draw +240; Spurs +100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Fulham: Recent wins over Everton and Sheffield United have given the Cottagers hope of avoiding the drop but their next three games are brutal with Liverpool and league leaders Manchester City to come after Spurs. That makes this clash arguably the most important for Fulham as Mourinho's men are arguably more beatable than Liverpool or City. With Leeds United and Aston Villa to come after this tripleheader, it is hard to see where the next three points will come from.

Spurs: Extend their form beyond five matches and Tottenham have actually lost five of their last seven in the Premier League with two wins. Although UEFA Europa League progress has been secured and there is a League Cup final to come, Spurs desperately need points and fast if they are to close the gap on Chelsea and the others. Gareth Bale and Dele Alli's recent returns to form could prove key over the coming weeks with Fulham and Crystal Palace the easiest sources of points -- on paper.

Prediction

Mourinho's men to grind out a 2-1 win with Parker's hosts running them close for a point before a late winner. Pick: Fulham 1-2 Spurs.