The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- West Ham United @ Fulham
- Current Records: West Ham United 7-6-15; Fulham 11-6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Craven Cottage
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
West Ham United have enjoyed a three-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's never easy to win when your team takes far fewer shots on goal than your opponent (2 vs 8), a fact West Ham United found out the hard way on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 5-1 to Newcastle United.
Meanwhile, Fulham have been struggling to pick up a win, as their matchup against Bournemouth made it three losses in a row. Fulham fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 2-1. Given Bournemouth had far more shots on goal (7 vs 2) the result wasn't exactly a surprise on Saturday.
West Ham United beat Fulham 3-1 in their previous matchup last October. The rematch might be a little tougher for West Ham United since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
West Ham United are a slight favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +166 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
