The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Fulham

Current Records: West Ham United 7-6-15; Fulham 11-6-11

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

West Ham United have enjoyed a three-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's never easy to win when your team takes far fewer shots on goal than your opponent (2 vs 8), a fact West Ham United found out the hard way on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 5-1 to Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Fulham have been struggling to pick up a win, as their matchup against Bournemouth made it three losses in a row. Fulham fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 2-1. Given Bournemouth had far more shots on goal (7 vs 2) the result wasn't exactly a surprise on Saturday.

West Ham United beat Fulham 3-1 in their previous matchup last October. The rematch might be a little tougher for West Ham United since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

West Ham United are a slight favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +166 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.