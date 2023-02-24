Fulham look to move up in the standings when they host Wolverhampton on Friday in a 2022-23 English Premier League contest. Fulham (11-5-8), which has won back-to-back matches, can pull even with Newcastle United for fifth place in the EPL table with a victory. Wolves (6-5-12) are looking to remain above the relegation zone as they are 15th but sit only three points ahead of 18th-place West Ham United following their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Cottagers are the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Fulham vs. Wolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Wolves are +190 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Wolves vs. Fulham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green just finished crushing his World Cup predictions on the Early Edge, backing the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down Fulham vs. Wolves from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton money line: Cottagers +128, Wolves +215, Draw +225

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton spread: Cottagers -0.5 (+120)

FUL: The Cottagers have lost only two of their last 13 matches across all competitions (8-3-2)

WLV: The Wanderers are 8-3-1 in their last 12 overall meetings with Fulham

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton picks: See picks here



Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers are facing the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League in Wolves, who have recorded only 17 goals in 23 games. There's a strong chance that total will not increase as Fulham has posted three straight clean sheets and allowed a total of four goals over their last nine contests. Wolves were unable to convert at home in the first meeting of the season between the clubs, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Fulham likely will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is fifth in the league with 11 goals, as the 28-year-old Serbian forward is doubtful with a hamstring injury. That means the Cottagers will be relying more on midfielder Manor Solomon, who has scored in the 88th minute of each of his last two outings. The 23-year-old's goal against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday was the only one of the match, moving Fulham three points ahead of the Seagulls in the standings.

Why you should back Wolverhampton

Wolves have scored a league-low 17 goals in 23 Premier League matches this campaign but had somewhat of an offensive surge before being shut out by Bournemouth. The club registered a season-high three tallies in a surprising victory against Liverpool on Feb. 4 and followed with a 2-1 triumph over Southampton a week later. Despite there being an own goal in both of those wins, Wolves converted in back-to-back outings for just the fourth time in 2022-23.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and winger Daniel Podence are the only two players on Wolves with multiple goals this season as each has recorded five in 22 matches. The 25-year-old Neves tallied in the 3-0 victory against Liverpool, ending his six-game drought. Countryman Podence is looking to halt a three-game slump after scoring three times over his previous four contests.

How to make picks for Fulham vs. Wolves

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is taking the Under on the goal total and has locked another best bet that pays plus-money for the matchup. You can only see his English Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Fulham on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Fulham vs. Wolves have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.