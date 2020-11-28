An Argentine funeral worker is asking soccer fans for forgiveness after a photo of himself in front of Diego Maradona's open casket prior to the sports icon's funeral was posted online. Claudio Fernandez, the funeral worker under fire, was pictured standing next to the body of Maradona in a casket with his son, who was giving a thumbs-up.

This image understandably sparked global outrage and general ire towards Fernandez and his family. He told an Argentine radio station that he has received death threats in response to the photo.

"They say they are going to kill us, break our heads," he told Radio 10 in Buenos Aires on Friday.

According to the manager of the funeral parlor, Fernandez, along with the other men who took photos beside Maradona's body, was an "outsourced" employee. The parlor has organized funeral services for members of the Maradona family in the past, which added to the devastation of the whole incident, per the manager.

"The family has total confidence in us, that's why we are so affected," Matias Picon said in an interview with TN news. "My father is 75 years old and he is crying, I am crying, my brother too, we are destroyed."

The workers involved have all been fired from their jobs.

Maradona died Wednesday due to acute heart failure at the age of 60 years old. Matías Morla, Maradona's lawyer, has promised to take action against "the scoundrel" responsible for the photos.