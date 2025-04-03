Arsenal's preparations for next week's Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid have been thrown into crisis with confirmation that center back Gabriel will miss the remainder of the season with a major hamstring injury.

The Brazil international, arguably his side's best player through 2024-25, limped out in the first half of Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Fulham, suffering an injury of such severity that he will become the third Arsenal player this season to require hamstring surgery. Bukayo Saka returned from his own muscle issue later that evening, while Kai Havertz has been out since February following a procedure that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

"Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation program, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season," said Arsenal. "Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Arsenal's Champions League chances vs. Real Madrid take hit after Gabriel, Jurrien Timber injuries James Benge

An injury to his star center back is hardly the end of Mikel Arteta's worries at the back ahead of Tuesday's first leg. Riccardo Calafiori is expected to miss both that and the second leg eight days later having suffered a knee injury during the international break. Ben White also missed the Gunners' return to action with discomfort in his knee. The 27-year-old has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions this summer, having undergone keyhole surgery in November.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are waiting for final confirmation on the extent of the other injury his side suffered in beating Fulham. Jurrien Timber has undergone scans on the knee issue he suffered from a collision with Raul Jimenez; he and the club are hoping that the issue is not unduly severe.

Without Timber and White, Arsenal could have no choice but to deploy Thomas Partey at right back and Jakub Kiwior next to William Saliba in central defense as they try to hold back the tide of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid's other superstars.