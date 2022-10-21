Arsenal have secured the first of what they hope will be a string of new contracts for the cornerstones of Mikel Arteta's first team with Gabriel putting pen to paper on an extension to his new terms.

The 24-year-old defender, an ever present in Arsenal's Premier League starting XIs this season, has put pen to paper on a deal that is understood to run until 2027. CBS Sports first revealed in April that the club intended to reward Gabriel for what have been two largely impressive years since he arrived from Lille.

"I'm very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club," he said. "It's my dream and today is the best day of my life. I'm so happy to extend my contract here.

"Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It's why I'm so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home. In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it's my home."

Though Juventus were interested in a move for Gabriel his comments make plain how little interest he had in departing from Arsenal, where he has caught the eye of Brazil head coach Tite and won many admirers for his assertive performances. He is not entirely without flaws, and recent games have seen a smattering of mistakes. Equally his match-winning response to an error against Fulham earlier this season points to why he is so admired by coaching staff, team mates and fans.

"If you look at some of the goals we have conceded there have been some individual errors in some of them but they have been shared," Arteta said, acknowledging that Saliba too hasn't been error free. "We have to accept that when you have young players in those positions, this is going to happen and that is the bill."

Gabriel's extension is only the first of several Arsenal are hard at work at right now with dialogue well underway between themselves and representatives for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli. The former, whose current terms expire in 2024, is closest to signing fresh terms and has even publicly acknowledged that he shares Arteta's optimism over new terms being agreed. Talks over Saka's deal began at the end of last season; that both parties have been so open over extending their time together augurs extremely well for their eventual renewal.