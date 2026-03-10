Galatasaray will host Liverpool on Tuesday at the RASM Park of Istanbul for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League knockout phase. The English team are the favorite to go through, but the home side has already shown their potential in the playoffs when they eliminated Juventus over the two legs, mostly thanks to a strong 5-2 win in the first leg in front of their heated fanbase. This is why the side coached by Arne Slot shouldn't underestimate the potential of a team that features, alongside others, former Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is widely considered one of the best strikers of the tournament. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Galatasaray that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 10 | Time : 1:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 10 | : 1:45 p.m. ET Location : RAMS Park -- Istanbul

: RAMS Park -- Istanbul Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Galatasaray +315; Draw +300; Liverpool -129

Possible lineups

Galatasaray XI: Yugurcan Cakir; Roland Sallai, Davinson Sanchez, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Gabriel Sara, Noa Lang; Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike.

Prediction

Despite the likelihood Liverpool will make it to the quarterfinals, we shouldn't underestimate the potential of the Turkish team, especially after eliminating Juventus in the playoffs. Pick: Liverpool 3, Galatasaray 2.

How to watch UCL

