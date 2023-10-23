Bayern Munich lead the way in UEFA Champions League Group A with six points from a possible six, but behind them is not Manchester United but Galatasaray with four points. The Turkish giants came away from Old Trafford with all three points last time out while the German champions were victorious in Copenhagen which makes Tuesday's early clash in Istanbul one between the top two, with both unbeaten. Galatasaray are hot on the heels of Fenerbahce in the Turkish topflight while Bayern trail Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by two points as one of the three unbeaten sides in the German topflight. Thomas Tuchel's men are enjoying their best domestic start since 2016-17 and a win here would be their 20th from 24 UCL away games and go a long way towards qualifying the Bavarians for the knockout phase.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Rams Park -- Istanbul, Turkey

Rams Park -- Istanbul, Turkey Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Galatasaray +550; Draw: +400; Bayern -225

Team news

Galatasaray: Lucas Torreira is back from injury although Sergio Oliveira needs to be wary of potential suspension if he gets booked in this one. Buruk Okan is likely to go with the same XI which beat United so the Portuguese would be on the bench anyway while Tanguy Ndombele could replace Torreira if he were unable to start.

Potential Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Boey, Sanchez, Bardacki, Angelino; Ayhan, Torreira; Tete, Akturkoglu, Zaha; Icardi.

Bayern: Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Gabriel Marusic, Raphael Guerreiro and Tarek Buchmann are all still out. Leon Goretzka is also now injured while Serge Gnabry is edging closer to a return but is not yet 100% fit. Konrad Laimer could be moved into midfield to bring Bouna Sarr into defense and Matthijs de Ligt featured alongside Kim Min Jae in the win over Mainz.

Potential Bayern XI: Ulreich; Sarr, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Matchday 3 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 24 Time How to watch Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Red Bull Salzburg 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Copenhagen 3 p.m. Paramount+ Sevilla vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. PSV 3 p.m. Paramount+ Braga vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Benfica vs. Real Sociedad 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Union Berlin vs. Napoli 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Time How to watch Barcelona vs. Shahktar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Lazio 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Antwerp vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+. CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Prediction

Bayern should have enough to get the win despite a few significant absentees although Galatasaray should not be underestimated. A draw would not be too much of a surprise but the Germans did just about enough in Denmark last time out and should do the same here. Pick: Galatasaray 1, Bayern 2.