Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Galatasaray (home) vs. Club Brugge (away)

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage, and Galatasaray will be playing Club Brugge at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Turk Telekom Arena. Galatasaray is coming off of a 6-0 loss to Real Madrid. Similarly, Club Brugge lost 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago.

Right now, Galatasaray (one point) is last in Group A, while Club Brugge (two points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch