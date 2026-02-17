Juventus are back in action days after the intense 3-2 defeat against Inter at San Siro and will meet Galatasaray away for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs in Istanbul. Juventus ended up in 13th place in the league phase standings with three wins, four draws and one defeat in eight matches, while the Turkish team ended up 20th in the standings.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Galatasaray that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 17 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 17 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : RAMS Park -- Istanbul

: RAMS Park -- Istanbul Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Galatasaray +250; Draw +253; Juventus +105

Possible lineups

Galatasaray XI: Ugurcan Cakir; Roland Sallai, Davinson Sanchez, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Sara; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane; Victor Osimhen.

Juventus XI: Michele Di Gregorio; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, Andrea Cambiaso; Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners; Francisco Conceicao, Weston McKennie, Kenan Yildiz; Jonathan David.

UEFA Champions League expert predictions, picks for playoffs: Will PSG and Real Madrid be title contenders? Pardeep Cattry

Prediction

The Bianconeri are expected to win against the Turkish side in the two-legged playoffs as they are in a good form despite losing the last Serie A match against Inter over the weekend. Pick: Juventus 2, Galatasaray 1.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.