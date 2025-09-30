Champions League football proper returns to Galatasaray's Rams Park for only the second time in the past five years on Tuesday evening and the Turkish champions could scarcely wish for many bigger names to host as Liverpool roll into town. Okan Buruk's side have plenty to do after a disastrous start to the league phase, a 5-1 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt placing them 35th in the 36 team table.

Liverpool's opener against Atletico Madrid was equally replete in goals as Arne Slot's side roared into a two goal lead, found themselves pegged back by familiar foe Marcos Llorente only for Virgil van Dijk to strike at the death. It was another late winner for the Premier League leaders, whose season was rocked on Saturday by a concession at the death. Now it will be time to brush off the Crystal Palace defeat and start building towards a top eight finish.

Team news

Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen's return from injury against Alanyaspor on Tuesday gave Buruk just the sort of dilemma a coach would want heading into a big Champions League game, a squad where all his key players are fit. Does he opt for the experienced European heads such as Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane or opt for those who have spent longer in a Galatasaray shirt?

Whatever the XI, Liverpool can rest assured that they are going to be in for a traditionally hostile Istanbul welcome on and off the pitch. "We will play against a very good and in-form team, a team that started the league and the Champions League well, even if they lost their last game," said Buruk. "These kind of home games are when we have to prove ourselves on this stage. We will play like Galatasaray and think like Galatasaray. We need to apply intense pressure; we need to make our opponents feel it."

Possible Galatasaray XI: Ugurcan Cakir; Wilfried Singo, Davinson Sanchez, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismael Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina; Yunus Akgun, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane; Victor Osimhen

Liverpool: Though Palace's last gasp winner might have been a surprise, it is fair to say that there were warning signs about Liverpool's wobble, including the way they blew a two goal lead to Atleti in their Champions League opener. Like his Galatasaray counterpart, Slot has a fully available Champions League squad to pick from (Giovanni Leoni was replaced by Federico Chiesa in the group after his ACL injury), might he opt to bring a bit more solidity into his midfield for a tough away game?

If so it might be Florian Wirtz who pays the price. The former Bayer Leverkusen man, briefly Liverpool's club record signing, has struggled to settle into the Premier League and is yet to score or assist in domestic or European football. Similar questions might be asked of Mohamed Salah. He sparkled against Atletico Madrid but too often has been off the pace in the Premier League. Might some of Liverpool's stars get a rest in Istanbul?

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak

Prediction

This is sure to be a challenging night for Liverpool, one of thunderous challenges and aggressive attacking from Galatasaray. It might be enough to even the odds for the hosts. PICK: Galatasaray 1, Liverpool 1

