UEFA Europa League action continues as Galatasaray host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Turkish giants sit atop the Super Lig table with a 9-1-0 record, and they have impressed in UEL play with two wins and one draw through Matchday 3. Spurs are seventh in the Premier League standings after dropping two of their last four domestic matches but they enter Thursday's game with three straight wins in the Europa League group stage.

Kickoff from RAMS Park in Istanbul is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Galatasaray vs. Tottenham odds list the hosts as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Tottenham as the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Galatasaray

Galatasaray vs. Tottenham date: Thursday, Oct. 7

Galatasaray vs. Tottenham time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Tottenham vs. Galatasaray

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Galatasaray vs. Tottenham, Sutton is backing Over 3.5 goals to be scored for a +105 payout. The hosts have been goal-scoring machines this season, outscoring their opponents 29-9 through 10 domestic matches and 9-6 through three UEL games. They have also played very well at RAMS Park, scoring two or more goals in seven of their last eight home games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Spurs have found the back of the net in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions. Sutton notes that they are also coming off of a 4-1 league win over Aston Villa, telling SportsLine that Spurs "are more than capable of adding to this total as well." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

