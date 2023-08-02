The UEFA Champions League second qualifying round continues on Wednesday with the second-leg match between Galatasaray and Zalgiris on Paramount+. The Turkish side looked poised for a road win in the first leg until Donatas Kazlauskas scored the tying goal for Zalgiris in added time for the 2-2 draw. Galatasaray will now play host in the second leg at a pitch that poses a threat to visiting teams. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The latest Galatasaray vs. Zalgiris odds list Galatasaray as the -1000 favorites (risk $1000 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Zalgiris listed as the +2000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match

How to watch Zalgiris vs. Galatasaray

Galatasaray vs. Zalgiris date: Wednesday, August 2

Galatasaray vs. Zalgiris time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. Zalgiris live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Qualifying picks for Galatasaray vs. Zalgiris

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Champions League second-round qualifiers picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Galatasaray vs. Zalgiris, Green is picking Galatasaray to win and Under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges the home team may not be firing on all cylinders for Wednesday's match, but believes they will have the firepower to get the job done at home. Since Zalgiris haven't conceded more than three goals in almost a year, Green doesn't anticipate Galatasaray running away with Wednesday's game.



Zalgiris will be without Kazlauskas for this game, which deprives the Latvians of a scoring option at a stadium where Galatasaray is very successful.



"Galatasaray's home fans are notorious for creating a ferocious atmosphere, turning the arena into a cauldron of animosity," Green told SportsLine. "The team picked up 15 wins, two draws and just one defeat from 18 league games at home last season, which highlights the daunting task that Žalgiris face this week."

How to watch, live stream the Champions League qualifying round

UEFA Champions League qualifying round