For fans of "Game of Thrones," receiving a call from Jamie Lannister himself would likely result in the person getting called heaping praise on actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for his performance in the show. So it's admittedly a bit surprising to hear Coster-Waldau turn into a fanboy himself when calling Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Of course, the excitement makes a lot more sense when you realize that the Danish actor is a huge supporter of Leeds United. Like all other supporters of the club, he has waited 16 long years to see Leeds United return to the Premier League. Today, Bielsa finally accomplished a feat that so many before him couldn't -- when he secured promotion for the club.

BBC Sport posted video of Coster-Waldau congratulating the manager on a phone call with an emotional speech talking about the long wait supporters have experienced, the emotions going currently racing through their minds and the accomplishments that Bielsa has leading the team.

Leeds' automatic promotion bid came on Friday after West Brom lost 2-1 at Huddersfield. The result meant that the leader of the Championship, England's second-division, cannot finish the season outside of the automatic promotion places -- which are given to the clubs finishing first and second.

Last season, Leeds finished in third in the Championship, and six points outside of the automatic promotion zone, meaning they had to compete in a playoff for the final promotion spot. After going up 1-0 against Derby County in the first leg, they were defeated 4-2 in the second leg and were eliminated from the playoff on aggregate.