Welsh forward Gareth Bale was left off Real Madrid's team sheet for their Champion's League match against Manchester City on Friday. Despite facing a 2-1 deficit against Pep Guardiola's team, manager Zinedine Zidane has once again decided to not make room for the forward in his 24-man squad.

Bale has been snubbed from the squad for quite some time, particularly down the stretch of the club's bid to win La Liga. He has not been seen in a game for Los Blancos since June 24, in a 2-0 victory against Mallorca.

As Madrid kept pushing for its latest Spanish league title, Bale made headlines for his antics on his bench while game after game passed him by with him not seeing any playing time. In one game, he was seen making a binoculars gesture, and in another, he was seen pretending to be asleep with his facemask over his eyes and his feet on the seat in front of him.

Still, Zidane said he had no qualms with the way Bale was acting on the bench. In the postmatch presser after a win against Granada, he told reporters, "I have no complaints about Bale, absolutely none. We are all in this together and thinking about winning the remaining matches to win La Liga."

The Welsh forward was not the only man left off the squad sheet. James Rodriguez was not included, and neither was Mariano, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.