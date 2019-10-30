Gareth Bale transfer rumors: Real Madrid relationship has soured and an exit is probably likely in January

Gareth Bale may be on his way out of Real Madrid in January. Bale believes that his situation at the club won't improve and is pushing for a way out as early as the January transfer window, according to ESPN.

The relationship between the two parties have soured, so much so that Bale was expected to leave before the season to play in the Chinese league. A source told CBS Sports that Bale got on a plane ready to take off to China before Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pulled the plug on the move.

The 30-year-old winger has dealt with some injury issues but has overall been a success since joining from Tottenham in 2013. He's won four Champions League titles, three Club World Cup titles, three UEFA Super Cups and much more in Spain. Bale averaged about 20 goals a season for his first three seasons and had 14 goals in 42 games last season. He's clashed with coach Zinedine Zidane who hasn't viewed him as a regular starter, and he's played just seven games this season after starting the season strong.

It appeared as if he and Zidane were patching things up as he started to produce for the team early in the season, but that hasn't been the case as of late. Bale hasn't played for the team since Oct. 5 and is nearing a month without action. Real has not lost a league game in which he's played this season.

If he does end up leaving, China still seems like a likely destination, but don't be shocked if Tottenham and Manchester United are back in on the player considering their early struggles.

Real plays on Wednesday against Leganes at 4:15 p.m. ET, and you can see it on fuboTV (Try for free). The transfer window opens on January 1.