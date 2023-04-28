Gareth Bale isn't planning on coming out of retirement anytime soon. The Welsh soccer star was recently courted by Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Bale had sent a congratulations message after Wrexham FC earned promotion to League Two last weekend. McElhenney posted on Twitter attempting to persuade Bale to join the Welsh club in the near future.

Reynolds even joined the conversation by tweeting out a photo of Bale in a Wrexham kit with the caption "what if ..."

Bale was recently receiving an Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award at the FEVO Sport Industry Awards and was asked if he was pondering a return to the pitch.

"No, I don't think so. I was more looking for a free round of golf off Rob (McElhenney). I'm sure we'll have a chat and a joke but I'm quite happy where I am," Bale said. "Spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I've lost so much of over the years being committed to football. I'm just enjoying family life and playing some golf."

While Bale won't be suiting up for Wrexham, the club did convince former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster to sign a short-term deal earlier this month. Foster even came up with a huge penalty kick save in Wrexham's win over Notts County.