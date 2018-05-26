Gareth Bale vs. Zinedine Zidane: Which Real Madrid star's Champions League goal is best?

Real Madrid knows something about scoring amazing goals in the Champions League. There is Zinedine Zidane's strike against Bayer Leverkusen in the final almost 20 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick against Juventus this season, and then there is what Gareth Bale did on Saturday against Liverpool in the final.

He scored an unbelievable bicycle kick after the hour mark to give his team a 2-1 lead. Check it out:

This goal by Bale is out of control!! #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/BYeEz8HEtH — All Sports ALL Day (@SportDebates365) May 26, 2018

Just out of this world. Talk about a super sub for Real, he's done it all season long and delivers on the biggest stage. That's one of the greatest goals you'll ever see.

But was it better than Zidane's wonderstrike in the 2002 final?

This reaction applies for both:

Zidane’s reaction sums up Bale’s goal perfectly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EDBBu3Zi56 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 26, 2018

They are both absolutely brilliant, but the winner for me is Zidane's goal. Bale was stunning beauty, but most times it feels like there is some luck involved in those. You are aiming just to get it on frame and hope for the best. With Zidane's, it was absolutely deliberate. He waited for it, got in position and produced a textbook volley on a skying ball from Roberto Carlos.

Zidane over Bale, now and forver.