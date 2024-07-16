Gareth Southgate is leaving his role as England manager. The 53-year-old, who on Sunday led England to their third major final, two of which have been under his tenure,, has confirmed that he will not see out the remainder of his contract, due to expire in December. His 102nd and final match at the helm will be England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in Berlin at the final of Euro 2024.

Southgate leaves as indisputably one of the most successful managers in England's footballing history. Though he may not have matched Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup winning feat, the former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace defender restored pride and competitiveness to a national setup that had been consistently humiliated in years gone by. During his tenure he reached one semifinal and one quarterfinal at the World Cup and guided England to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024, losing both.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said Southgate. "It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

"I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men's manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks. I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense. I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and Graham Potter, formerly of Swansea and Chelsea, are expected to be among the home grown candidates that the Football Association consider, though being English may not be a prerequisite to taking the job from Southgate. Thomas Tuchel is among those who have also been linked to the vacancy.

The FA have an interim option available should one be required to take the helm for their next games, Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland in October. Whoever takes the job on a permanent basis will have big boots to fill, FA CEO Mark Bullingham acknowledged.

"On behalf of English football, I would like to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate and to Steve Holland for everything they have achieved," he said. "Over the last eight years they have transformed the England men's team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions. We look back at Gareth's tenure with huge pride - his contribution to the English game, including a significant role in player development, and in culture transformation has been unique. However, it is his record of winning tournament games which is most extraordinary.

"In the 25 tournaments post 1966 before Gareth took charge, we had won seven knockout games. In his four tournaments we have won nine. So, in his eight years, he has won more games that really matter than in the previous 50 years. And of course, we have had strong tournament performances throughout their tenure. We came so close to winning the EUROs in London and securing the first trophy for our men's team for over 50 years - and came so close again in Berlin on Sunday.

"Before Gareth, our longest time ranked in the top five in the world was seven months. In his tenure we have been ranked there for six years. Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success. He is held in the highest regard by the players, the backroom team, by everyone at the FA and across the world of football.

"We are very proud of everything Gareth and Steve achieved for England, and will be forever grateful to them."

Tributes soon flooded in for Southgate, including from his players. Declan Rice wrote on Instagram: "Thank you gaffer. It's been a privilege to play for England under your guidance. Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure." Jordan Pickford, one of the outstanding performers throughout the past eight years, said: "Completely gutted. This will hurt for a while. Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I'd like to thank all my teammates and staff for their work throughout.

"I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth."

Prince William, the president of the Football Association, said: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA , but as an England fan. Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved."

Southgate's own future remains unclear. He has admirers in the Manchester United hierarchy, according to CBS Sports sources, and was considered a contender for the job when Erik ten Hag's future was up for debate. For now, however, the outgoing manager seems determined to enjoy watching England from afar.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me," Southgate said. "I'm an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can."