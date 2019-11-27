Genk vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Genk (home) vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg (away)

What to Know

Genk and FC Red Bull Salzburg will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Luminus Arena on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Genk is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. FC Red Bull Salzburg is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Right now, Genk (one point) is last in Group E, while FC Red Bull Salzburg (four points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch