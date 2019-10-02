Genk vs. Napoli: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Genk (home) vs. Napoli (away)

What to Know

We're heading into Matchweek 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Genk will be playing Napoli at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Luminus Arena.

Genk lost 6-2 to Red Bull Salzburg two weeks ago. Napoli won 2-0 against Liverpool.

Right now, Genk (zero points) is last in Group E, while Napoli (three points) is in second place in the group behind Red Bull Salzburg (three points).

Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Genk needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Napoli will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch