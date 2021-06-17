In an incredible story from Serie A, Gennaro Gattuso is already out as ACF Fiorentina coach after just over three weeks in the job and without a single match played.

Gattuso, 43, was named boss after a disappointing finish of 13th in the 2020-21 Serie A season and the former Italy international's departure from SSC Napoli.

However, after disagreements over transfer strategy and Gattuso's agent Jorge Mendes, according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, the previous agreement has now been annulled.

"ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together," read a statement. "The Company immediately set to work to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola team towards the results that Fiorentina and the City of Florence deserve.

Gattuso is the latest high-profile coach to leave Fiorentina abruptly after Cesare Prandelli's ill-fated return to Stadio Artemio Franchi lasted just four months.