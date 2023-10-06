milan-2.jpg
Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Genoa

Current Records: AC Milan 6-0-1, Genoa 2-2-3

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris
What to Know

AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Genoa at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Despite being away, AC Milan is nonetheless the favorites in this one.

AC Milan extended their game-winning streak to three on Saturday. They didn't even let Lazio onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. That's two games straight that AC Milan has won by exactly two goals.

Meanwhile, Genoa and Udinese played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. The only reason Genoa dodged a loss was the performance of Albert Gudmundsson, who scored both goals for the team.

What a start it's been for AC Milan: they've won six of their first seven matches so far this season, giving them a stellar 6-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-2-4 Cagliari (AC Milan's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 34.9% over those games). Meanwhile, Genoa's draw on Sunday left them with a 2-2-3 record.

AC Milan was able to grind out a solid win over Genoa in their previous matchup back in April of 2022, winning 2-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for AC Milan since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

AC Milan is a solid favorite against Genoa, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -105 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Genoa.

  • Apr 15, 2022 - AC Milan 2 vs. Genoa 0
  • Dec 01, 2021 - AC Milan 3 vs. Genoa 0
  • Apr 18, 2021 - AC Milan 2 vs. Genoa 1
  • Dec 16, 2020 - AC Milan 2 vs. Genoa 2
  • Mar 08, 2020 - Genoa 2 vs. AC Milan 1
  • Oct 05, 2019 - AC Milan 2 vs. Genoa 1
  • Jan 21, 2019 - AC Milan 2 vs. Genoa 0
  • Oct 31, 2018 - AC Milan 2 vs. Genoa 1
  • Mar 11, 2018 - AC Milan 1 vs. Genoa 0
  • Oct 22, 2017 - Genoa 0 vs. AC Milan 0